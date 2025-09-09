3 Signs AJ Styles Could Be Growing Frustrated With His WWE Run

From cryptic promos to family reactions, here are signs AJ Styles may be unhappy in WWE.

Before facing El Grande Americano on the latest RAW, AJ Styles delivered a fiery promo that raised eyebrows. In it, he hinted that someone within the company doesn't want him around, a rare and bold statement for live TV.

Given his recent mid-card placement and feuds with rising stars like Karrion Kross and Dominik Mysterio, the comment felt like a subtle shot at his current standing in WWE.

A fan recently voiced disappointment over Styles' booking on Instagram, and his son, Ajay Covell Jones, chimed in. Ajay appeared to agree that the creative direction under Triple H hasn't done justice to his father's legendary status.

That kind of public acknowledgment from family suggests the frustration may be shared at home, not just in the ring.

At 48, Styles has been open about nearing the end of his career, but a recent post added fuel to the speculation. Sharing an image of an hourglass with his logo, he seemed to signal that time is running out.

While he's still in great shape, the timing of this tease, alongside his current booking, could point to deeper dissatisfaction with his role in WWE.