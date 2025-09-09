Vaseline Verified Wins Platinum For Best In Show At Asia-Paciic Sabres
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE-“Vaseline Verified,” a social media campaign conducted by Ogilvy for Unilever's Vaseline brand, took home the Platinum SABRE Award for the best public relations campaign of 2025 at the Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards, held in Singapore last night.
“Vaseline Verified,”a global campaign that helped revitalize the Vaseline brand by empowering influencers and tapping into cultural moments and“verifying” Vaseline-related life hacks that really worked, delivered outstanding business results for the brand: in addition to a greater than 1,000% increase in“Vaseline hack” mentions there was a 13% sales increase.
“Vaseline Verified” beat out four other outstanding campaigns that were contenders for Best in Show. They were:
2) D-KYC: Don't Know Your Customer - Digi Yatra with Value 360 Communications
3) Go MonGOlia - Government of Mongolia with Edelman Singapore
4) Odd Jobs - Tourism Tasmania
5) The Undekha Eye Test - Godrej Consumer Products with Eyebetes Foundation, Cumulus PR, Godrej Creative Lab
Ogilvy and its clients took home six Gold and Diamond SABRE Awards on the night, for work from China, Pakistan and Singapore, more than any other agency. There were five trophies for Burson Group (including the firm's GCI Health subsidiary), for Ruder Finn, and for Weber Shandwick; and four apiece for Indian firm First Partners, for multinational Golin, and for technology specialist The Hoffman Agency.
A complete list of winners can be found here .
“Vaseline Verified,”a global campaign that helped revitalize the Vaseline brand by empowering influencers and tapping into cultural moments and“verifying” Vaseline-related life hacks that really worked, delivered outstanding business results for the brand: in addition to a greater than 1,000% increase in“Vaseline hack” mentions there was a 13% sales increase.
“Vaseline Verified” beat out four other outstanding campaigns that were contenders for Best in Show. They were:
2) D-KYC: Don't Know Your Customer - Digi Yatra with Value 360 Communications
3) Go MonGOlia - Government of Mongolia with Edelman Singapore
4) Odd Jobs - Tourism Tasmania
5) The Undekha Eye Test - Godrej Consumer Products with Eyebetes Foundation, Cumulus PR, Godrej Creative Lab
Ogilvy and its clients took home six Gold and Diamond SABRE Awards on the night, for work from China, Pakistan and Singapore, more than any other agency. There were five trophies for Burson Group (including the firm's GCI Health subsidiary), for Ruder Finn, and for Weber Shandwick; and four apiece for Indian firm First Partners, for multinational Golin, and for technology specialist The Hoffman Agency.
A complete list of winners can be found here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment