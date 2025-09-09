At Least 40 Palestinians Murdered By Israeli Army In Gaza Yesterday Death Toll: 64,605
The authority's spokesperson, Mahmoud Basal, said that, about 25 people remain missing under the rubble, after a residential house in the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, was bombed. He said rescue efforts have been stalled, due to a limited number of vehicles and a shortage of fuel.
Basal warned that, the situation in Gaza is becoming increasingly difficult, amid intensified Israeli airstrikes on Palestinian civilians, in residential buildings and other structures.
As always, there was no comment forthcoming, from the Zionist Israeli army on the incidents.
Meanwhile, Gaza's health authorities said in a statement yesterday that, 83 Palestinian people were murdered, and 223 others wounded, in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll in the enclave since Oct 7, 2023, to 64,605, with 163,319 wounded.
The authorities said, 14 Palestinians were murdered, and 37 injured, while trying to obtain food aid in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of deaths in such incidents, since the start of the conflict to 2,444.
They also reported a rise in deaths caused by starvation and malnutrition, most of them children, amid severe shortages of medicine and food.
The health ministry accused the gun-slinging Israeli army of targeting medical facilities, through airstrikes and blockades, pushing Gaza's health system to the brink of collapse, with several hospitals forced to shut down and services drastically reduced.
It urged the international community, the United Nations and humanitarian organisations to protect medical facilities and staff, ensure the delivery of medical aid and open safe corridors for patients.
Earlier yesterday, the marauding Israeli army called on residents of Gaza City to evacuate their homes and move towards the designated humanitarian zone in al-Mawasi, in the south of the Strip, warning of the danger of remaining in the city.
The call has raised concern, given the overcrowding and limited resources in southern Gaza, which has already been hosting large numbers of displaced people, since the early months of the conflict.– NNN-WAFA
