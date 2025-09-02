Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Robbery Gang Ringleader Held With Cash In Bamyan

Robbery Gang Ringleader Held With Cash In Bamyan


2025-09-02 07:56:16
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

Kabul (Pajhwok): Security forces have arrested the ringleader of an armed robbery gang in central Bamyan province with 1.08 million afghanis in stolen cash, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Tuesday.

The suspect was apprehended during a search operation, the MoI said in a statement, accusing the group of steaing three million afghanis in Bamyan province.

The ministry added that police were investigating to locate the suspect's accomplices and recover the remaining stolen money.

ks/ma

MENAFN02092025000174011037ID1110005544

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search