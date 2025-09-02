Robbery Gang Ringleader Held With Cash In Bamyan
Kabul (Pajhwok): Security forces have arrested the ringleader of an armed robbery gang in central Bamyan province with 1.08 million afghanis in stolen cash, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Tuesday.
The suspect was apprehended during a search operation, the MoI said in a statement, accusing the group of steaing three million afghanis in Bamyan province.
The ministry added that police were investigating to locate the suspect's accomplices and recover the remaining stolen money.
