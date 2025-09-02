How Many Bank Holidays In September 2025? Complete State-Wise List
With September starting, it's essential to know the bank holidays this month. Banks will be closed on national, state, and religious holidays as per the official list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Additionally, all banks will be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. However, even though bank branches will be closed on these holidays, services like mobile banking, net banking, UPI, and ATMs will continue to function as usual.
Bank Holidays in September 2025
- September 3 (Tuesday) – Karma Puja
➝ Bank closed in Ranchi
- September 4 (Wednesday) – Onam Beginning
➝ Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi
- September 5 (Thursday) – Milad-un-Nabi / Thiruvonam / Ganesh Chaturthi / Indra Jatra
➝ Delhi, Lucknow, Jammu, Bhopal, Dehradun, Kanpur
➝ Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Vijayawada
➝ Imphal, Aizawl
- September 6 (Friday) – Indra Jatra / Local Holiday
➝ Gangtok, Jammu, Raipur, Srinagar
- September 12 (Thursday) – Milad-un-Nabi (Day After)
➝ Jaipur, Jammu, Srinagar
- September 22 (Monday) – Navratri Sthapna
➝ Jaipur
- September 23 (Tuesday) – Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's Birthday
➝ Jaipur
- September 29 (Monday) – Durga Puja / Maha Saptami
➝ Agartala, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kolkata
- September 30 (Tuesday) – Maha Ashtami / Durga Puja
➝ Ranchi, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Guwahati, Agartala, Patna
Monthly Closing Days (Common to all banks)
- September 7 – Sunday
- September 13 – Second Saturday
- September 14 – Sunday
- September 21 – Sunday
- September 27 – Fourth Saturday
- September 28 – Sunday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment