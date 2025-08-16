Pragya Jaiswal Shares Unseen BTS Pictures Of 1St Anniversary Of 'Khel Khel Mein'
In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing for the camera with her co-stars including Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Fardeen Khan and Vaani Kapoor.
She also penned a heartwarming note in the caption, talking about her experience. She wrote,“Can't believe it's already been a year since Khel Khel Mein released One of the most fun and exciting films I've ever been a part of, with one of the most amazing teams and set”.
Expressing gratitude towards the filmmakers and the cast, she shared,“A huge thank you to #MudassarAziz for believing in me and trusting me to be your Naina. Beyond grateful to have shared this journey with an incredible set of co-actors @akshaykumar @taapsee @fardeenfkhan @vaanikapoor @ammyvirk @adityaseal Thank you for the experience, the learning and all the laughter. Thank you @ashwinvarde Sir for being our rock”.
“And of course to the audience, thank you for showering us with so much love over the past year for KKM. To the entire KKM family (the absolute best), Thank You”, she added.
'Khel Khel Mein' was directed by Mudassar Aziz, and is a remake of the 2016 Italian film 'Perfect Strangers'.
Pragya's portrayal of Naina in the film received a lot of appreciation. Her effortless ability to capture both the joy and pain of her character struck a deep chord with the audience, making Naina's journey unforgettable. As Naina, her emotional depth and natural presence stood out, earning her both audience affection and critical appreciation.
'Khel Khel Mein' clashed the swords with the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Stree 2' at the box-office.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment