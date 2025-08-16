Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moscow vows to help Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger in fighting terrorism

2025-08-16 06:51:15
Russia has pledged to assist Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger in tackling terrorism and armed groups destabilizing the Sahel, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

The commitment was made during the first defense consultations between Russia and the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov emphasized the ongoing threat of terrorist activity and the need to protect territorial sovereignty. The Sahel has faced a jihadist insurgency since 2012, causing political instability and prompting coups in all three countries. Strengthened ties with Russia have followed, after ending security cooperation with former partners, including the US and France.

