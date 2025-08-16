403
Zelensky reveals plan to go to Washington next week
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he will travel to Washington next week for face-to-face discussions with US President Donald Trump, following a “long, meaningful conversation” on the phone that lasted about 90 minutes after Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Zelensky wrote on Telegram that Trump briefed him on his meeting with Putin and the key points discussed. “I am going to discuss all the details on ending the killings and the war, with President Trump in Washington on Monday. Thank you for the invitation,” he said.
The Alaska summit between Trump and Putin was described by both leaders as constructive, though no formal agreement on Ukraine was reached. Trump later stated that the talks brought the parties closer to a potential resolution and encouraged Zelensky to “make a deal.”
Zelensky expressed support for Trump’s suggestion of a trilateral meeting involving the US, Russia, and Ukraine, although Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov noted that such a meeting has not yet been formally discussed. The Ukrainian president also stressed the importance of involving Western European partners throughout negotiations to secure reliable US-backed security guarantees.
Zelensky’s previous visit to Washington in February ended controversially, with a tense exchange between him, Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance. The confrontation led to a canceled press conference, Zelensky being quickly escorted out of the White House, and a temporary pause in US military aid to Kyiv.
