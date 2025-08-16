403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin states root causes of war must be addressed
(MENAFN) A lasting resolution to the Ukraine conflict requires addressing its root causes, respecting Russia’s legitimate concerns, and restoring a fair global security balance, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump on Friday.
The leaders met in Alaska for a long-anticipated summit to discuss reviving bilateral relations and seeking a solution to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Putin acknowledged the US administration’s willingness to engage in dialogue and find solutions, highlighting their commitment to understanding the situation’s complexities.
He reiterated that Russians and Ukrainians are “brotherly peoples” and described the conflict as a tragedy, emphasizing Moscow’s sincere intent to end the hostilities. “A fair balance of security in Europe and globally must be restored,” Putin said, stressing that any sustainable settlement must address the crisis’s core causes while considering Russia’s legitimate concerns.
Putin also agreed with Trump on the importance of ensuring Ukraine’s security and expressed readiness to cooperate on the matter. “We hope that this will be perceived constructively in Kiev and European capitals, and that no obstacles will be created,” he added. “There should be no attempts to undermine the anticipated progress through provocations or behind-the-scenes intrigue.”
Trump highlighted that the main takeaway from the talks is that a reasonable opportunity exists to achieve peace. He expressed hope for another meeting with Putin soon, noting that the Russian president shares his goal of ending the conflict.
The leaders met in Alaska for a long-anticipated summit to discuss reviving bilateral relations and seeking a solution to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Putin acknowledged the US administration’s willingness to engage in dialogue and find solutions, highlighting their commitment to understanding the situation’s complexities.
He reiterated that Russians and Ukrainians are “brotherly peoples” and described the conflict as a tragedy, emphasizing Moscow’s sincere intent to end the hostilities. “A fair balance of security in Europe and globally must be restored,” Putin said, stressing that any sustainable settlement must address the crisis’s core causes while considering Russia’s legitimate concerns.
Putin also agreed with Trump on the importance of ensuring Ukraine’s security and expressed readiness to cooperate on the matter. “We hope that this will be perceived constructively in Kiev and European capitals, and that no obstacles will be created,” he added. “There should be no attempts to undermine the anticipated progress through provocations or behind-the-scenes intrigue.”
Trump highlighted that the main takeaway from the talks is that a reasonable opportunity exists to achieve peace. He expressed hope for another meeting with Putin soon, noting that the Russian president shares his goal of ending the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment