Turkish Social Platform Aims for Global Reach
(MENAFN) The newly introduced social networking site Next Sosyal, created by the Turkish Technology Team (T3), is expected to gain widespread popularity both within Türkiye and internationally, according to the chair of the T3 Foundation Board in an interview with a news agency.
Elvan Kuzucu Hıdır shared that the Next Sosyal initiative presents exclusive prospects for Türkiye, enabling people of different generations to “express their thoughts and feelings” on a space that remains “free from influence, manipulation, misinformation, and profanity.”
“Our objective is to scale this network so that millions can take part in shaping our country’s next-generation social media platform,” she remarked.
She highlighted the dedication of Türkiye’s emerging technology innovators, who are working relentlessly to advance both the nation’s defense sector and its digital media ecosystem.
“Projects that come from these young people to develop Next Social and turn it into an even better platform will be implemented,” he stated.
Hıdır further stressed that ongoing efforts are focused on constructing a Turkish-native large language model (LLM), rather than adapting existing English-based models.
“We want to build these LLMs that can understand and speak Turkish—Tubitak (Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Institution) is researching a basic LLM, and similarly, T3 is working to develop a Turkish LLM for our T3 AI chatbot accessible on Next Sosyal,” he mentioned.
Hıdır also pointed out that artificial intelligence (AI) has become increasingly vital in Türkiye, with seven out of 57 contests at TEKNOFEST— the nation’s leading event for technology, aviation, and space—focused specifically on AI.
