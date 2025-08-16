Israeli Strikes Kill 44 In Gaza As Hunger Deaths Rise
Al Jazeera, citing health sources, reported that 44 people were killed in Gaza within 24 hours amid continued Israeli airstrikes. At least 16 victims died while waiting for aid distribution.
The outlet said Israel has intensified its bombardment of homes in Gaza City, leaving residents under siege and further worsening the humanitarian crisis.
According to the report, ambulances attempting to reach the wounded were also targeted, raising fears about the safety of medical teams and emergency responders.
Al Jazeera added that another Palestinian child died of hunger in the past 24 hours, bringing Gaza's starvation-related death toll to 240, including 107 children.
At the same time, the UN Human Rights Office announced that since late May at least 1,760 Palestinians have been killed while trying to access food in Gaza.
The growing civilian death toll underscores the dual crises of war and famine facing Gaza. With bombardments ongoing, aid delivery remains severely limited and highly dangerous.
International pressure is mounting on Israel to allow unimpeded humanitarian access, while rights groups warn that without urgent action, the combined toll of airstrikes and starvation will continue to rise.
