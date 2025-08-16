EU Plays 'Vital' Role In Supporting Jordan's Economy-JEBA

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 16 (Petra) - President of the Jordanian European Business Association (JEBA), Ali Murad, said the European Union (EU) is "one of Jordan's key" economic partners and plays a "vital" role in supporting the national economy by providing financial assistance, grants, and investments.Murad considered the strategic Jordan-EU partnership a "living model of constructive" cooperation in various fields, which has contributed to strengthening Jordan's ability to confront economic crises amid regional and international challenges.Murad praised His Majesty King Abdullah II's "great" efforts to strengthen collaboration in various fields, especially the economic sector.In remarks to "Petra," he noted this partnership has witnessed "remarkable" development since the strategic agreement was signed at the beginning of this year, reflecting the EU's "commitment" to supporting Jordan in achieving its economic goals.Last Wednesday, the Cabinet approved the financing agreement and memorandum of understanding on the EU's financial assistance to Jordan worth ?500 million, as part of the bloc's aid package at the value of ?3 billion signed at the beginning of this year for the years 2025-2027.This agreement comes within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership, signed in the King's presence at the end of January of this year.Concluded in recognition of the Kingdom's role and joint strategic partnership, the aid package includes grants worth ?640 million, investments amounting to ?1.4 billion, and allocations for macroeconomic support estimated at approximately ?1 billion."Through this financial package, the EU demonstrates its commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership with Jordan and its great appreciation for its pivotal role in the region, supporting the Kingdom in confronting economic challenges and promoting sustainable development and economic growth," he pointed out.The agreement, he noted, is a "significant" step to strengthen Jordanian-EU relations in the near future, as all anticipate the impact of this package on the Kingdom's economic conditions, especially amid the current global challenges.Murad stated the Kingdom continues to develop its partnership with the EU to ensure "sustainable" economic growth and progress across various sectors.Murad stated European financial support for the Kingdom will have a positive impact on the overall national economy and Treasury.Implementation of the agreement will begin as scheduled with the EU, which is a "clear" indication that Jordan is on the right track towards economic modernization.Trade between Jordan and EU countries reached JD 1.129 billion in the first third of this year, compared to JD 1.025 billion during the same period last year, according to official data.During the January-April period 2025, national exports strengthened their presence in EU markets, recording a 14.4% growth, with their value rising to JD143 million, compared to JD125 million during the same period last year.