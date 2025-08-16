403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza Grapples with Devastating Epidemic of Skin Disease
(MENAFN) Gaza is grappling with a dramatic rise in skin infections, attributed to an extreme heatwave sweeping through the region, according to Al-Shifa Hospital director Mohammed Abu Salmiya.
Speaking Thursday, Abu Salmiya warned that the escalating temperatures, coupled with a severe shortage of drinking water, are putting residents of all ages at heightened health risk across the Gaza Strip, local media outlets reported.
He also expressed grave concern over the operational challenges facing hospitals, noting that essential medical equipment cannot function due to halted fuel supplies. This has put lives in jeopardy, particularly for patients and the injured, as medical staff continue to work under increasingly harsh conditions.
Abu Salmiya emphasized that hospitals are in critical condition, underscoring the devastating consequences of being unable to operate life-saving equipment. He also drew attention to the continued assaults by the Israeli military on schools, healthcare facilities, and shelters for displaced people.
Furthermore, he warned that Gaza's humanitarian disaster is worsening with every passing day.
The war has been ongoing since October 2023, with Israeli army operations leaving more than 61,700 Palestinians dead and devastating Gaza’s health infrastructure. Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has continued its military offensive in the enclave.
In a separate development, last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel is also facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.
Speaking Thursday, Abu Salmiya warned that the escalating temperatures, coupled with a severe shortage of drinking water, are putting residents of all ages at heightened health risk across the Gaza Strip, local media outlets reported.
He also expressed grave concern over the operational challenges facing hospitals, noting that essential medical equipment cannot function due to halted fuel supplies. This has put lives in jeopardy, particularly for patients and the injured, as medical staff continue to work under increasingly harsh conditions.
Abu Salmiya emphasized that hospitals are in critical condition, underscoring the devastating consequences of being unable to operate life-saving equipment. He also drew attention to the continued assaults by the Israeli military on schools, healthcare facilities, and shelters for displaced people.
Furthermore, he warned that Gaza's humanitarian disaster is worsening with every passing day.
The war has been ongoing since October 2023, with Israeli army operations leaving more than 61,700 Palestinians dead and devastating Gaza’s health infrastructure. Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has continued its military offensive in the enclave.
In a separate development, last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel is also facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment