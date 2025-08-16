403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump states ‘everyone is to blame’ for Ukraine war
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that the Ukraine conflict “should never have started” and insisted that all parties involved share responsibility for the hostilities. Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump emphasized that the war did not begin under his administration and was largely ignored for four years.
“Everything that was done was wrong. Everybody’s to blame. Putin’s to blame. They’re all to blame,” Trump said, highlighting his view that the responsibility is shared broadly, including previous US leadership.
Trump also rejected claims that his upcoming Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be a win for Moscow. He criticized media coverage for citing former officials like John Bolton, calling such reporting “fake news” and asserting, “We are winning on everything.”
The summit, scheduled for Friday, is expected to focus on the Ukraine conflict and broader US-Russia relations. Both Washington and Moscow have tempered expectations, indicating it is likely the first in a series of high-level meetings rather than a venue for an immediate resolution.
“Everything that was done was wrong. Everybody’s to blame. Putin’s to blame. They’re all to blame,” Trump said, highlighting his view that the responsibility is shared broadly, including previous US leadership.
Trump also rejected claims that his upcoming Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be a win for Moscow. He criticized media coverage for citing former officials like John Bolton, calling such reporting “fake news” and asserting, “We are winning on everything.”
The summit, scheduled for Friday, is expected to focus on the Ukraine conflict and broader US-Russia relations. Both Washington and Moscow have tempered expectations, indicating it is likely the first in a series of high-level meetings rather than a venue for an immediate resolution.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment