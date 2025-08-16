Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump states ‘everyone is to blame’ for Ukraine war


2025-08-16 02:40:56
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that the Ukraine conflict “should never have started” and insisted that all parties involved share responsibility for the hostilities. Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump emphasized that the war did not begin under his administration and was largely ignored for four years.

“Everything that was done was wrong. Everybody’s to blame. Putin’s to blame. They’re all to blame,” Trump said, highlighting his view that the responsibility is shared broadly, including previous US leadership.

Trump also rejected claims that his upcoming Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be a win for Moscow. He criticized media coverage for citing former officials like John Bolton, calling such reporting “fake news” and asserting, “We are winning on everything.”

The summit, scheduled for Friday, is expected to focus on the Ukraine conflict and broader US-Russia relations. Both Washington and Moscow have tempered expectations, indicating it is likely the first in a series of high-level meetings rather than a venue for an immediate resolution.

