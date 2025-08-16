403
Melania Trump issues threat to take legal actions against Hunter Biden for USD1bn
(MENAFN) US First Lady Melania Trump has threatened to sue Hunter Biden for $1 billion over his recent remarks suggesting she was linked to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Biden made the comments during a YouTube interview with Channel 5 host Andrew Callaghan, claiming Epstein introduced Melania to her husband, Donald Trump, citing journalist Michael Wolff’s book. He further alleged that the Trumps had “wide and deep” connections with Epstein.
Melania’s attorney, Alejandro Brito, sent a letter on August 6 demanding that Biden retract his statements or face a lawsuit to recover damages for “overwhelming financial and reputational harm.” Donald Trump expressed support for the legal action, dismissing the Epstein connection as false and criticizing Wolff as a “third-rate reporter.”
Biden later appeared on Callaghan’s show and refused to apologize, standing by his comments and reiterating the claims cited in Wolff’s book and other publications.
According to Melania Trump’s memoir, she met Donald Trump in 1998 at a Fashion Week event in New York, introduced by a modeling agent, with no mention of Epstein.
