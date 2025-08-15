Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PRESS CONFERENCE REGARDING THE FATAL SHOOTING OF NOE RODRIGUEZ DURING POLICE ENCOUNTER ON DECEMBER 1, 2024


2025-08-15 10:45:53
Date of Event: 8-18-2025

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: 2400 Main St. Ste.200, Irvine, CA 92614

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Noe Rodriguez, a resident of Santa Ana, was fatally shot by two officers of the Santa Ana Police Department in what can be described as an execution-style shooting. Noe, who allegedly was holding a toy rifle and spoke only Spanish, was shot seconds after officers issued commands in English, a language he did not understand. Noe died at the scene. The officers reportedly failed to assess the situation and immediately resorted to deadly force.

The family has made repeated requests for information and transparency from the City of Santa Ana. However, the family has faced nothing but delays, red tape, and evasion from the city. Consequently, Ms. Erika Armenta has filed a government claim against the city and is actively working on filing a lawsuit against the City of Santa Ana and the responsible officers that brutally murdered Noe Rodriguez.

The wife of Noe Rodriguez and Family will be present at the press conference to discuss the case.

Angel Carrazco, Jr., is a seasoned trial attorney and the founder of Carrazco Law, a firm dedicated to fighting for justice and protecting the rights of individuals who have been wronged. With deep expertise in workers' compensation, personal injury and civil rights, Angel has built a reputation as a relentless advocate who stands up to powerful institutions on behalf of the everyday person.

Carrazco Law believes everyone deserves quality legal representation, winning major verdicts and settlements that restore lives and hold wrongdoers accountable. The firm is known for its personal approach and steadfast pursuit of justice, in court and at the negotiation table.

From fighting for injured workers to defending civil rights, Angel Carrazco and his team are driven by a simple but powerful mission: to be the voice for those who need it most.

CONTACTS

ANGEL CARRAZCO, Attorney

KENT HENDERSON, Attorney

Phone: (213) 948-6187

Phone: (800) 541-3244

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]



NATHAN HENDERSON, Law Clerk (BAR Passed)

FAUST MINOR, Communications Director

Phone: (800) 541-3244

Phone: (714) 787-6011

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

