Sisi Hollywood, SPEC Entertainment, And The New York AI Film Festival Announce Strategic Alliance To Launch The“Visual AI Innovation Network”

A new global cultural platform emerges at the intersection of artificial intelligence, cinematic imagination, and East-West storytelling

As the entertainment industry reckons with the rise of generative AI, a bold new collaboration is set to redefine what a film festival can be-and who it is for.







Sisi Hollywood Red Carpet Gala

AI will inevitably change cinema. The question is: who shapes that change?” said Sunny, co-founder of the New York AI Film Festival ( ).“With the launch of the Visual AI Innovation Network, we are creating a platform for visionary alignment-not just between organizations, but across global disciplines.”

It is in this spirit that Sisi Hollywood (@sisihollywood-show?si=nIEOPLQL1plJe6My ), the internationally syndicated bilingual talk show, has joined forces with SPEC Entertainment ( ) and the New York AI Film Festival to launch the Visual AI Innovation Network-a new global platform designed to empower cinematic creators, protect cultural IP, and foster meaningful East-West dialogue in the age of algorithmic storytelling.







2nd International Chinese Original IP Film Festival – Awards Night

“We're not just joining a festival. We're building a new language for the future of storytelling,” said Sisi, founder and host of Sisi Hollywood.“Through the Visual AI Innovation Network, we want to offer a bridge-between East and West, between creators and platforms, between vision and technology.”

Unlike traditional festivals that often center around polished final products, the New York AI Film Festival distinguishes itself by spotlighting systems-the entire creative and ethical infrastructure that underpins AI-powered storytelling. From IP protection to creator-first values, the festival seeks to enable sustainable, inclusive, and globally scalable creative ecosystems.







Multicultural Performance Ensemble – 2nd International Chinese Original IP Film Festival

William Harlam, Chairman and CEO of SPEC Entertainment, added:“In the age of AI, the most valuable productions will be those that honor both technological breakthroughs and the cultural soul of the story. The Visual AI Innovation Network is our commitment to building that future-where creative vision is empowered, protected, and shared across borders.”

At the heart of the alliance lies a shared belief: that true innovation is not about replacing human creativity, but about elevating it through intentional systems.

Together, Sisi Hollywood, SPEC Entertainment, and the New York AI Film Festival bring decades of experience in media, entertainment, and cross-cultural storytelling. With Sisi Hollywood broadcasting across 150+ U.S. television stations including CBS and ABC, SPEC Entertainment's global production network, and the festival's mission to serve creators in the age of AI-the Visual AI Innovation Network is more than a name. It is a blueprint for the future.







Official Poster – 2025 New York Golden Bull Award

The first official activation of the Visual AI Innovation Network will debut at the AI Film Festival's Broadway venue on October 18, where the alliance will host a visionary forum and showcase collaborative innovations from across the globe.

“One person cannot outperform a team. A team cannot outperform a platform. And a platform cannot outperform a system,” Sunny emphasized.“The Visual AI Innovation Network is that system-designed to be inclusive, regenerative, and global.”

More details about the Visual AI Innovation Network and its global programming will be announced in the coming weeks. Creators, producers, cultural institutions, and media partners interested in joining this movement are encouraged to connect.

In the end, perhaps it is not AI that will define the next generation of cinema-but the courage of those who dare to imagine, to collaborate, and to build systems that honor both heritage and possibility.







Visual AI Innovation Network – Concept Art