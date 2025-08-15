Plum Wireless Set To Redefine Instant Communication With Next-Generation Push-To-Talk Network
Sacramento, California - After years of silence in the Push-to-Talk (PTT) space, Plum Wireless is stepping onto the scene to reignite a mode of communication that millions thought was gone forever. The move comes after Rivus Interactive Group acquired Plum Wireless in a landmark $1.1 billion deal, setting the stage for a bold new era of instant, high-speed voice communication.
While the nostalgia for Nextel's iconic“chirp” remains strong, Plum Wireless isn't just reliving the past-it's reinventing it. Partnering with T-Mobile for nationwide coverage, Plum Wireless will also operate its own proprietary PTT network designed for unmatched instant voice connectivity. From enterprise fleets and emergency responders to global field teams, the new PTT system is engineered for those who need communication without delay.
"We're combining the best of both worlds-Nextel's instant connection culture and today's high-speed, high-security networks," said Mike Collins, Media Director at Plum Wireless. "No one has truly stepped in to fill the PTT gap since Nextel left. That ends now."
The enhanced PTT service will include features like real-time multi-user channels, military-grade encryption, worldwide roaming, and seamless smartphone integration, allowing users to tap into the network from anywhere in the world.
Rivus Interactive Group's leadership in technology disruption is well-established. Their Rivus Cloud handheld gaming console reshaped the gaming industry and broke sales records-proof they can turn an underdog idea into a category leader. Now, they're setting their sights on revolutionizing instant voice communication.
"When we enter a market, we don't just participate-we set the pace," said a Rivus Interactive Group spokesperson. "Plum Wireless will be the global standard for modern PTT."
The first wave of devices and service plans will be announced in the coming months, with pre-registration opening soon at .
About Rivus Interactive Group
Rivus Interactive Group is a global leader in consumer technology, entertainment, and market disruption. Known for their game-changing Rivus Cloud handheld console, the company continues to push boundaries across multiple industries, from gaming to telecommunications.
