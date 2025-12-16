403
Primary suspects of Bondi Beach attack get identified
(MENAFN) Australian authorities have identified a father and son as the main suspects in a deadly shooting targeting the Jewish community at Bondi Beach in Sydney during Hanukkah celebrations.
The attack, which occurred on Sunday, left at least 15 people dead and dozens more injured. Queensland Police Service is treating the incident as an act of terrorism.
The suspects have been named as Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram. New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon reported that Sajid Akram was killed at the scene, while Naveed remains hospitalized in “critical but stable condition.” Lanyon noted that the father legally owned six firearms and that authorities had limited prior knowledge of the two men.
Counterterrorism investigators believe the Akrams had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), and the group’s flag was reportedly discovered in their vehicle. Reports indicate that Australia’s domestic intelligence agency, ASIO, had investigated Naveed Akram six years ago due to his association with IS sympathizer Isaac El Matari, who was later arrested in 2019 for plotting a terrorist attack. ASIO chief Mike Burgess confirmed that one suspect was known to the agency, though not considered an immediate threat.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack as “an evil act of antisemitism and terrorism that has struck the heart of our nation,” adding, “An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian.”
