French Senate declines 2026 Social Security bill
(MENAFN) On Friday, the French Senate voted against the 2026 Social Security budget bill, which had previously passed narrowly in the National Assembly.
The upper chamber, dominated by right-leaning and centrist senators, dismissed the bill through a “preliminary question,” a procedural motion that effectively rejects the measure before considering the main provisions of the Social Security budget (PLFSS), according to reports.
The bill will return to the National Assembly for a final vote on Tuesday, when the ultimate decision will be made.
The Senate had earlier taken a stance that differed from the lower house, particularly opposing the suspension of pension reform. Last week, the National Assembly overwhelmingly voted to suspend the country’s controversial pension reform after the Senate rejected the provision.
Earlier this week, the National Assembly had approved the Social Security budget bill with a narrow vote of 247-234, with 93 abstentions.
