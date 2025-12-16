403
Eurozone Maintains Trade Surplus in October
(MENAFN) The eurozone recorded a foreign trade surplus of €18.4 billion ($21.6 billion) in October, according to data released on Tuesday by the region’s statistical office, Eurostat.
This figure remained consistent with the previous month, the statistics indicated.
Exports from the eurozone to countries outside the region grew by 1% year-on-year in October, reaching €258 billion, while imports fell by 3.6% to €239.6 billion.
At the same time, the European Union reported a foreign trade surplus of €14.7 billion.
The United States continued to be the top destination for EU exports, with shipments totaling €40.7 billion, marking a 14.7% decline compared to last year.
Exports from the EU to China dropped 3.3% over the same period to €16.7 billion, and trade with the United Kingdom fell 3% to €30.5 billion.
China remained the EU’s largest source of imports in October, bringing in €49.2 billion worth of goods, down 4.4% year-on-year.
Meanwhile, imports from Türkiye increased slightly by 0.5%, totaling €9.3 billion.
For clarity, the eurozone (or euro area, EA20) refers to member states that utilize the euro as their currency, whereas the EU27 includes all member nations of the European Union.
