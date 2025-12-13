Nyrraa M Banerji On 'One Two Cha Cha Chaa': It Allowed Me To Reinvent Myself As A Performer

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Nyrraa M Banerji, who will be seen in One Two Cha Cha Chaa, credits the film for helping her reinvent herself.

Nyrraa shared,“This is a full different, funny character I played in the film. It's something I haven't done before, and getting to explore this side of comedy was an absolute blast. The film is light, entertaining, and I think audiences will have a great time watching it.”

The actress, who has previously been seen in dramatic and romantic roles, is excited to explore a completely different side of her craft.

Nyrraa added:“When I first heard the narration, I instantly felt connected to the character's energy. She's unpredictable, spontaneous, and very real. Playing her pushed me to break out of my comfort zone and tap into a rhythm of comedy that feels organic rather than forced.”

She added:“I wanted audiences to see a version of me they've never seen before-raw, goofy, and unapologetically fun. This film allowed me to reinvent myself as a performer, and that's always the most rewarding part of any project.”

Talking about her journey with the film, Nyrraa added,“I love experimenting with my characters. Every role teaches you something new, and this one taught me how to time comedy and connect with the audience differently. I can't wait for everyone to see it.”

The teaser of the upcoming was unveiled recently and it offers a glimpse into the hilariously chaotic storyline. It centres on Lalit Prabhakar and Anant V Joshi, who are assigned to deliver a mysterious bag.

Just as they are close to completing their task, Ashutosh Rana's eccentric and unpredictable Chacha bursts onto the scene, makes off with their car and the bag, and throws their mission into utter chaos.

The teaser was unveiled on 8th December at a special launch event and was attended by the ensemble cast - Ashutosh Rana, Abhimanyu Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Harsh Mayar, Lalit Prabhakar, Anant V Joshi, Ashok Pathak, and Nyyraa.

Directed by Abhishek Raj and Rajnish Thakur,“One Two Cha Cha Chaa” will hit theatres on January 16.