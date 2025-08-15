Export Barbados Launches Free Global Tariffs & Rules Lookup Tool

MENAFN - GetNews) Instant access to live duty rates, rules of origin, and compliance guidance-now freely available

Bridgetown, Barbados - August 15, 2025 - Export Barbados (BIDC) today unveiled its Free Global Tariffs & Rules Lookup tool, offering exporters and investors around the world real-time insights into import/export duties, preferential trade-agreement provisions, and customs requirements. No registration is needed-visit to explore.

“In an ever-evolving trade landscape, businesses require up-to-the-minute tariff and regulatory information to make informed decisions,” said Pedro Hutchinson, Senior Research Officer at Export Barbados.“By providing this resource at no cost, we empower Barbadian and international enterprises to navigate global markets with confidence.”

Key Features of the Free Tool



Daily Updates: Tariff schedules, origin rules, and policy changes refreshed every 24 hours.

Worldwide Coverage: Data spanning major economies and emerging markets.

FTA Repository: Full texts and application guidelines for bilateral and multilateral agreements. Compliance Summaries: Concise briefs on documentation, licensing, and customs procedures.

Premium Market Intelligence ServicesThrough the partnership with the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Export Barbados offers ADAMftd, an AI-powered trade intelligence platform with an exclusive 30% discount for BCCI members. Subscribers gain access to:



Authentic Customs Filings: Bill-of-lading data from 100+ countries for accurate buyer and supplier identification.

Demand-Trend Analytics: Interactive dashboards to spot emerging market opportunities. Verified Company Profiles: Detailed importer/exporter records with key contact information.

Learn more and claim your member discount at .

About Export Barbados (BIDC)Export Barbados is a solutions-oriented agency of the Barbados Government, dedicated to amplifying bold, innovative, and dynamic enterprises. Our mandate is to drive economic diversification, reindustrialisation, and growth through new investment, increased exports, and job creation by fostering competitive business development. We focus on strengthening key sectors, enhancing export capabilities, and promoting the scaling of local industries. We provide a range of services-from tailored training and market research to financial solutions for the acquisition of intellectual property, to support enterprises across all stages, from micro-businesses to large exporters, as they navigate sector development and expand into global markets.

About the International Centre for Trade Transparency and ADAMftd

The International Centre for Trade Transparency (ICTTM) is a UK-incorporated spin-off of the International Trade Council, founded in 2022 with a mandate to bring unparalleled transparency to global commerce. ICTTM has established Memoranda of Understanding with governments, national and regional chambers of commerce, and leading industry associations to democratize access to import-export data and level the playing field for businesses of all sizes. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, ADAMftd (Advanced Data Analytics and Modeling for Foreign Trade Data), ICTTM delivers the largest collection of global trade data in the world, consolidating billions of customs records, 257 million company profiles, and 120 million verified contacts into a single, AI-powered SaaS platform. By unifying historical and live trade flows, tariff schedules, free-trade-agreement details, and shipment insights, ADAMftd empowers businesses, governments, and researchers with instant, reliable market intelligence, and trade compliance information.

Learn more at and .

Press Release Contacts:

Pedro Hutchinson

Senior Research Officer

Export Barbados (BIDC)

Fontabelle, St. Michael, Barbados, BB11152

T 246 427-5350 ext. 8910 | C 246 832-3897

F 246 426-7802 | E ...

Daisy Mae Torres

Tariff Projects Manager

International Centre for Trade Transparency Limited

71-75, Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2H9JQ. United Kingdom.

Email: ...

Phone: +442045861690