Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky, Macron To Meet After Trump-Putin Summit

Zelensky, Macron To Meet After Trump-Putin Summit


2025-08-15 07:09:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to Bloomberg , citing a statement from the Elysee Palace, Ukrinform reports.

The leaders of France and Ukraine "agreed to meet at the most useful and effective time, after the Alaska meeting and depending on their schedules," the Elysee Palace said in a text message to the press.

No details on timing and location were provided.

Read also: Trump allows EU leaders to attend possible meeting with Zelensky and Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are set to meet on Friday, August 15, in Anchorage, the largest city in the state of Alaska. The meeting is scheduled for 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time).

The agenda includes a one-on-one meeting with interpreters, followed by an expanded session with both delegations. The summit is expected to conclude with a joint press conference by the two leaders.

Photo: X / Emmanuel Macron

MENAFN15082025000193011044ID1109935002

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search