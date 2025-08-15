Zelensky, Macron To Meet After Trump-Putin Summit
The leaders of France and Ukraine "agreed to meet at the most useful and effective time, after the Alaska meeting and depending on their schedules," the Elysee Palace said in a text message to the press.
No details on timing and location were provided.Read also: Trump allows EU leaders to attend possible meeting with Zelensky and Putin
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are set to meet on Friday, August 15, in Anchorage, the largest city in the state of Alaska. The meeting is scheduled for 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time).
The agenda includes a one-on-one meeting with interpreters, followed by an expanded session with both delegations. The summit is expected to conclude with a joint press conference by the two leaders.
Photo: X / Emmanuel Macron
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment