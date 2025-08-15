Zelensky, Macron To Meet After Trump-Putin Summit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Bloomberg , citing a statement from the Elysee Palace, Ukrinform reports.

The leaders of France and Ukraine "agreed to meet at the most useful and effective time, after the Alaska meeting and depending on their schedules," the Elysee Palace said in a text message to the press.

No details on timing and location were provided.

Trump allows EU leaders to attend possible meeting with Zelensky and Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are set to meet on Friday, August 15, in Anchorage, the largest city in the state of Alaska. The meeting is scheduled for 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time).

The agenda includes a one-on-one meeting with interpreters, followed by an expanded session with both delegations. The summit is expected to conclude with a joint press conference by the two leaders.

Photo: X / Emmanuel Macron