Ukrainian Forces Strengthening Defenses In Pokrovsk And Dobropillia Sectors - Cinc Syrskyi

This was announced by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi following a regular meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, as reported by Ukrinform.

“The key issues are the situation on the front line and strengthening the stability of our defense and army. I reported on changes in the operational situation, in particular on measures to contain the Russians in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions. We are increasing pressure on the occupiers and countering the enemy's attempts to advance. The necessary decisions have been made to strengthen these and other directions - in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia regions, and beyond,” he said.

Syrskyi expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian units currently operating in the Pokrovsk sector. These include the 79th and 82nd Airborne Assault Brigades, the 1st and 425th Separate Assault Regiments, the 25th Separate Assault Battalion, the 2nd Battalion of the 92nd Assault Brigade, as well as units from the 32nd Mechanized Brigade, the 38th Marine Brigade, the 14th Operational Brigade of the National Guard, and the Azov Corps of the National Guard.

He also extended special thanks to the 225th Separate Assault Regiment and the 95th Airborne Brigade, which are engaged in combat operations against Russian forces and working to liberate Ukrainian territory in the Sumy region.

“The enemy is deploying fresh waves of troops as 'cannon fodder,' incurring heavy losses in an effort to demonstrate progress amid the ongoing negotiations in Alaska. Our task is to eliminate saboteurs and inflict maximum damage on the core units of the invading army - targeting their logistics, rear positions, and military infrastructure, including within Russian territory,” he said.

Syrskyi noted that, in efforts to strengthen Ukraine's military capacity, the meeting participants reviewed the development of a contract-based service system and discussed funding options for the defense and security sector for the years 2025–2026.

“We are focused on expanding the contract army,” Syrskyi added.“We are working side by side toward a common goal.”

As previously reported, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting also addressed the situation on the front line, financing of the Defense Forces, and the intentions of the Russian side amid the ongoing negotiations in Alaska.

