Skirball Cultural Center, Grand Performances And ﻿Zócalo Public Square Present ZONA LIBRE On Sunday, September 14

Latino LA takes center stage in this powerful, all-ages cultural celebration at the Skirball Cultural Center

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Skirball Cultural Center, Grand Performances, and Zócalo Public Square honor Latino Angelenos with deep ties to Mexico and Central America through Zona Libre, an afternoon and evening of music-based community-building activities and live music performances.Artistic expression and the joy of music is fundamental to the ancient Jewish practice of creating community while living in diaspora. On the eve of LA's traditional Latino independence day celebrations, adults and kids alike are invited to spend an afternoon and evening in the Skirball's oasis, making new, cross-cultural friends while enjoying live music performances, attending dance and music workshops, participating in panel conversations, tasting traditional Latin bites, and visiting museum exhibitions. Many Angelenos have faced a particularly difficult summer with ICE raids and deportations tearing communities apart. Zona Libre is a free zone where we honor the past that shaped us, stand firmly and strong in the present, and open our hearts and minds to creating an equitable, more joyful and just world together.A central conversation, curated by Zócalo Public Square, asks Can Music Change Minds? It used to be that Spanish-language artists had to perform in English to succeed in the U.S. Today, they can sing in their native tongue and top the charts. But with increased visibility, does increased industry equity follow for Spanish language artists? In an era of division over immigration-when so many love Latin music that crosses borders, but question Latin people who do-can music bring America together? The panel will be moderated by La Banda Elástica magazine founder and publisher Emilio Morales, in conversation with the twenty-four-time Latin Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera, and activist, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, MacArthur“genius,” and Chicanx-Latinx studies professor Martha Gonzalez.Zona Libre's additional family-friendly programming includes:- Musical performances by Vivir Quintana, Renee Goust, La Verdad, and DJ Sizzle Fantastic (Cumbiatón)- Sounding a New World, a collective songwriting workshop led by Martha Gonzalez- Moving Fear Into Joy, a dance workshop led by CONTRA-TIEMPO- ¿En que les apoyo? Legal experts available to answer questions regarding immigration-related matters- El Mercado farmer's market, featuring Latino products and antojitos for purchase- El Marchante record shop- Access to the Skirball's museum exhibition Jack Kirby: Heroes and Humanity- Face painting, temporary tattoos, and crafting activities“We are thrilled to celebrate Latino LA alongside two distinguished institutions,” comments Marlene Braga, Vice President of Programs at the Skirball Cultural Center.“The Skirball offers our city the opportunity to join in community and enjoy a day of respite and rejuvenation.”“Music and the performing arts are a lifeline for Los Angeles, especially for our Latino communities whose stories have helped shape this city,” says Rafael Gonzalez, President & CEO of Grand Performances.“When local and global artists share their narratives, they offer more than entertainment; they offer healing, pride, and a bridge between cultures. These moments on stage remind us that our histories are intertwined and our future is strongest when we celebrate them together.”“Los Angeles has become the center of fierce debates about immigration and what it means to belong in this city and country,” says Zócalo Executive Director Moira Shourie.“Our goal with this event is to connect people to the ideas and inspirations behind the songs we hear on our streets and on our radio stations. By bringing together some of the most important players in the music world today, we hope to show that there is power in song and in joining our voices as a city and community.”Editors, please note:ZONA LIBRESkirball Cultural Center2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90049(310) 440-4500 . skirballFestivities begin at 3:00 pm. Doors open at 12:00 pm.FREE admissionReserve tickets and get additional info on the Skirball website:Walk-up tickets will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis.Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy complimentary admission to the exhibitions. The museum will remain open until 7:30 pm.FREE ParkingStreet parking is strictly prohibited.Or take Metro Rapid 761/233.Carpooling, ridesharing, and Metro are encouraged.Light fare along with a full bar will be available until 9:00 pm. Guests may bring their own food. Note: No outside alcoholic beverages or chairs are permitted.Audrey's Museum Store will be open until 5:00 pm, offering merchandise inspired by the Skirball's mission, values, and programming.Media sponsors for Zona Libre include KCRW 89.9 FM and 88.5 FM Bilingual Sounds.

David Monnich

LC Media

+1 210-422-1764

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.