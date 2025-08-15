Travelzoo Receives Highest Rating For Consumer Satisfaction From FOCUS MONEY Magazine In Germany

BERLIN, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO ), the club for travel enthusiasts, has received the highest possible ranking for consumer satisfaction from FOCUS MONEY, one of the most popular print magazines in Germany.

Consumers were asked to rate 632 digital brands across 62 categories. More than 94,000 FOCUS MONEY readers participated in the survey, conducted in partnership with market research institute ServiceValue. Travelzoo received the highest ranking for travel deals, "Bestnote".

This recognition of excellence was awarded just a few weeks after Travelzoo was ranked number 1 in another national survey, commissioned by BILD Zeitung, Germany's largest newspaper.

"We are very happy to see that consumers trust and love Travelzoo," said Christian Smart, Travelzoo's General Manager, Germany. "Our team works passionately to find and curate the very best travel deals for Cub Members."

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with thousands of top travel suppliers-our long-standing relationships give us access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo is a registered trademark of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

