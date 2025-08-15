Made In The Shade Ashburn Launches Website To Streamline Window Treatment Selection

Made In The Shade Ashburn

- Matt Bieberich, owner of Made in the Shade AshburnASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Made in the Shade Ashburn (MITS Ashburn), a locally owned window treatment company serving Northern Virginia, has launched a new website to improve the way homeowners access and experience custom window solutions. The platform offers an easier path to explore products, view past projects, and schedule personalized, in-home consultations throughout Loudoun County and nearby communities.The website was developed to reflect MITS Ashburn's customer-first model-one built on personalized service, premium selections, and professional results. With simplified navigation, product galleries, and service area details, the site allows users to browse options including shades , blinds, shutters, motorized window coverings , outdoor shades, and custom drapery.Owner Matt Bieberich has a background in high-end home design and launched the Ashburn location after years of collaboration on Eastern Shore projects.The company's services are rooted in an in-home consultation model. MITS Ashburn brings the showroom directly to the homeowner's space, allowing clients to view fabric samples and finishes in their actual lighting and environment. Every recommendation is customized, with attention to functionality, aesthetics, and lifestyle needs such as light control, privacy, and energy efficiency.The service area includes Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, and surrounding parts of Loudoun County. Installations are handled by factory-certified professionals, ensuring accuracy and performance from measurement to final fit. The company carries products from top national brands, including Norman and Hunter Douglas.MITS Ashburn partnered with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), a marketing agency that specializes in the window covering industry, to develop the new website and enhance its digital footprint. WTMP provided web development, Pay-per-Click (PPC) services, SEO strategy, and lead generation tools to increase visibility and engagement.“This site helps MITS Ashburn showcase their expert service model and reach homeowners where they are-online,” said William Hanke, CEO of WTMP.To learn more about MITS Ashburn or to request a complimentary in-home consultation, visit .For window treatment businesses seeking to improve their digital presence, visit to learn more about WTMP's specialized services.

