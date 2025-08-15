Lulu Retail Reports H1 Revenue Of $4.1Bn, Up 5.9 Percent Yoy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Lulu Retail has announced its H1 2025 financial results, delivering a solid 9.1 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to $127m. Revenues rose to $4.1bn (up 5.9 percent YoY), and like-for-like sales increased by 3.8 percent, driven by robust performance across key categories.

In Q2 2025, the company reported revenues of $2bn, up 4.6 percent YoY with a strong sales growth. This performance was bolstered by continued growth in private label and the e-commerce category.

Private label grew 3.5 percent YoY, accounting for 29.7 percent of retail revenue, while e-commerce maintained its momentum with sales up 43.4 percent YoY to $108m, representing 5.6 percent of retail revenue. Gross profit increased 6.5 percent YoY to $468m. EBITDA grew 7.6 percent YoY to $204m. Lulu Retail has declared an interim dividend of $98.4m (3.5 fils per share), corresponding to a payout ratio of 78 percent of H1 2025 distributable profits-consistent with the IPO dividend policy.

“Our steady and resilient H1 2025 performance is a testament to our wellestablished growth pillars, enabling record sales and margin improvements. We expect our growth momentum to persist as we focus on expanding our store network, launching new outlets, enhancing operational efficiency, and unlocking further potential through private label and e-commerce offerings,” said Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Retail.