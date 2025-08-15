403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Silver Forecast 15/08: Tumbles After PPI Numbers (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The silver market initially tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday but continued to see the $39 level as a bit difficult to overcome. This is an area that's been resistant a couple of times recently, so it's not a huge surprise to see that the market pull back from there. However, the PPI numbers came out at 0.9% month over month instead of the expected 0.2% month over month were certainly going to be a major influence on risk appetite in the financial markets, and silver is very sensitive to external factors that can be quite volatile.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment