'Luck Running Out' For Swiss Economy As Growth Slows Ahead Of US Tariff Hit
Friday's quarter-on-quarter GDP flash estimate for the April to June period was better than the 0.1% contraction forecast by economists in a Bloomberg poll.
Nevertheless, it will add to the pressure on the Swiss central bank to potentially lower interest rates into negative territory to stimulate economic activity.
“Luck is running out for the Swiss economy,” Melanie Debono, an economist at advisory firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a note to clients.External Content
The second half of the year“will be ugly”, Debono warned, as Switzerland could plunge into a“short shallow recession” following Trump's imposition earlier this month of a 39% tariff on most Swiss goods - the highest level for any developed country.
The“reciprocal” duty level came as a shock to Switzerland, sparking criticism of the way Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter handled negotiations.More More Trade policy US tariffs of 39% come into force for Switzerland
This content was published on Aug 7, 2025 US tariffs of 39% on Swiss exports formally came into force on Thursday morning, despite last-minute talks.Read more: US tariffs of 39% come into force for Switzerlan
