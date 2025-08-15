Cockroaches, Filth, And Unlicensed Food Handlers - Bakery In San Miguelito Is Closed Due To Unsanitary Conditions -
The operation also included other businesses in the district, such as grocery stores, where cross-contamination of food and improperly stored products were evident, violating basic hygiene standards. Health authorities warn merchants that they must strictly comply with hygiene and sanitary regulations or face fines. “We're going to summon him for appropriate sanctions. Fines can range from 501 to 5,000 balboas, depending on the severity of the violations found,” Centella emphasized. The Ministry of Health urges the public to be vigilant and avoid consuming products in places that do not have adequate conditions, as this can pose a direct health risk and contribute to the spread of disease.
