Cockroaches, Filth, And Unlicensed Food Handlers - Bakery In San Miguelito Is Closed Due To Unsanitary Conditions

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)A bakery located in the Belisario Porras district was found in deplorable conditions during a health surveillance and control operation conducted by the Ministry of Health (MINSA). The discovery has raised concerns about hygiene in establishments that handle food, especially in places frequented by citizens for daily consumption. Dr. Yaviletsy Centella, regional health director of San Miguelito, reported that during the inspection, serious irregularities that compromise public health were detected. “We found a bakery with large and small cockroaches, and the bread making equipment was in very poor condition. The floor was dirty, food handlers were unlicensed and inappropriately dressed, even wearing flip-flops,” Centella reported.

The operation also included other businesses in the district, such as grocery stores, where cross-contamination of food and improperly stored products were evident, violating basic hygiene standards. Health authorities warn merchants that they must strictly comply with hygiene and sanitary regulations or face fines. “We're going to summon him for appropriate sanctions. Fines can range from 501 to 5,000 balboas, depending on the severity of the violations found,” Centella emphasized. The Ministry of Health urges the public to be vigilant and avoid consuming products in places that do not have adequate conditions, as this can pose a direct health risk and contribute to the spread of disease.