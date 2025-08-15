Gaza Genocide: Death Toll Rises To Nearly 62,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Offensive

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The death toll from the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has risen to 61,827 martyrs and 155,275 injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.



In a statement, the ministry reported that hospitals in the Strip received 51 martyrs, including two recovered from under rubble, and 369 injured in the past 24 hours.



Since Israel violated the ceasefire agreement on March 18, the toll has increased to 10,300 martyrs and 42,865 injured.



The ministry also noted that among those seeking humanitarian aid, 17 were killed and 250 injured in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of aid-related casualties to 1,898 martyrs and 14,113 injured.



Egypt FM, EU official discuss Gaza developments

Qatar, Turkiye slam genocide in Gaza, affirm support for Palestine NHRC slams Israeli's killing of Gaza journalists

Read Also

A Palestinian woman carries salvaged wood in sacks in the al-Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City on August 14, 2025. (Photo by Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP)



Additionally, one child died from starvation and malnutrition, raising the total number of starvation-related deaths to 240, including 107 children.



Health officials stressed that many victims remain trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings, as civil defense and ambulance crews are unable to retrieve them due to ongoing Israeli targeting and a lack of necessary equipment.



The Israeli occupation continues its campaign of extermination against Gaza's population, aiming to forcibly displace residents, while ignoring international calls to halt the massacres and open border crossings for humanitarian aid.