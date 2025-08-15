Gujarat Govt Announces Cash Awards For Prisoners' Children, Special Care For Elderly And Sick Inmates

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Aug 15 (IANS) Gujarat Jail DGP K.L.N. Rao has announced a series of measures aimed at supporting the children of prisoners as well as elderly and sick inmates across the state's jails.

The decisions, taken under the Vikasdeep Yojana, focus on promoting education, sports, and humane care within correctional facilities.

Children of prisoners excelling in competitive examinations will now receive cash prizes and certificates at three stages: Rs 5,001 for clearing prelims, Rs 10,001 for passing mains or written exams, and Rs 15,001 for final selection and appointment.

In sports, achievers at both state and national levels will be rewarded. State-level winners will receive Rs 3,001 for bronze, Rs 5,001 for silver, and Rs 7,001 for gold, along with certificates and, in the case of gold, trophies.

At the national level, the awards will be Rs 7,001 for bronze, Rs 10,001 for silver, and Rs 15,001 for gold, each accompanied by a trophy and certificate.

Officials stated that these measures are designed to serve a dual purpose - upholding the dignity of inmates and actively fostering their rehabilitation.

By introducing cash prizes and recognition for the children of prisoners, the initiative aims to encourage academic excellence and sports participation, providing them with motivation and a sense of achievement despite challenging circumstances.

This approach is expected to not only boost the morale of the children but also help break the cycle of disadvantage and social stigma often associated with having an incarcerated parent.

At the same time, the decision to implement special provisions for elderly and ailing prisoners reflects a strong humanitarian commitment within the prison system. Separate barracks, dedicated caretakers, and better accessibility through ramps are intended to provide physical comfort and safety.

Regular health check-ups, medical camps, and timely access to nutritious meals and essential medicines will address ongoing health concerns, while mental health counselling aims to reduce feelings of isolation and stress.

Collectively, these reforms signal a shift towards a more compassionate, reform-oriented correctional policy in Gujarat, where care and rehabilitation are prioritised alongside security.