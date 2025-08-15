Samsung Recognized As Great Place To Work®, Celebrating People-First Culture

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Certification a testament to Samsung Gulf Electronics' culture of innovation, support and inclusivity

Dubai, UAE,August 2025: Samsung Gulf Electronics has been officially certified by Great Place To Work® for 2025, a global recognition that celebrates outstanding workplace culture based on the trust, pride, and camaraderie of its people. Serving as the regional hub for Samsung's operations in the Gulf, Samsung Gulf Electronics boasts a workforce of over 330 professionals across various divisions including mobile, home appliances, visual display and more.

The certification highlights Samsung Gulf's commitment to a workplace culture built on trust, empowerment and continuous growth. Employees praised the company's inclusive environment, opportunities for professional development and the freedom to innovate, with 82% claiming that Samsung Gulf Electronics is a great place to work.

Commenting on being certified, DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics said,“This milestone is a reflection of the collective spirit we've built at Samsung Gulf, where we take pride in fostering an environment where every individual feels empowered to contribute, grow, and thrive. From the way we collaborate across teams, to the values we uphold and the support we offer one another, our workplace culture is one of our greatest strengths. Achieving this certification serves as a meaningful affirmation that Samsung Gulf is not just a place where we work, it's a place where we grow, innovate, and succeed together.”

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive“employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

