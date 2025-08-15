EWTN To Broadcast And Stream Pope Leo XIV's First-Ever Digital Visit With American Catholic Youth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "From the very beginning, EWTN has been the place where the faithful can gather-across distances and time zones-for the great moments in the life of the Church," said. "As we continue to grow and adapt our media platforms, serving younger audiences has become an essential part of our mission. This historic encounter will not only inspire young people but also invite them more deeply into the heart of the Church."

Montse Alvarado, President and COO of EWTN News, added: "At EWTN News, we are committed to covering and supporting events of significance in the global Church. We are especially excited to partner with NCYC, NFCYM, and honored to work with the Holy Father on this unprecedented moment for the young people of the American Church with the first American Pope."

The news was announced on August 15, the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary-a date that also marks the 44th anniversary of EWTN's first broadcast.

"This providential selection reflects EWTN's longstanding mission to bring the Church's message to every home and to support young people in encountering Jesus Christ and growing in their faith," added Alvarado.

The encounter will feature opening remarks by Pope Leo XIV, youth representatives, a live Q&A, and closing remarks including a blessing. EWTN's coverage will also include broadcasting additional NCYC programming from November 20–22, providing global audiences with access to prayer, catechesis, formation, and celebration taking place in Indianapolis.

"This encounter with Pope Leo XIV will mark an important moment for the Youth of America. I am thrilled that we can offer EWTN's services for the 2025 conference and encounter by providing the means by which NCYC, NFCYM, and the Holy Father, will have a global vehicle of expression. We look forward to sharing this moment with the world," added Warsaw.

Visit ncyc for more information about the program and how to participate.

ABOUT EWTN and EWTN NEWS

In its 45th year, EWTN is the largest Catholic media organization in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels and numerous regional channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 435 million television households in more than 160 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 600 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the most visited Catholic websites in the U.S.; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., EWTN News operates multiple global news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper and digital platform, ACI Prensa in Spanish, ACI Digital in Portuguese, ACI Stampa in Italian, ACI Africa in English, French and Portuguese, ACI MENA in Arabic, CNA Deutsch in German and ChurchPop, a digital platform that creates content in several languages. It also produces numerous television news programs including EWTN News Nightly, EWTN Noticias, EWTN News In Depth, EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, The World Over, and Vaticano.

