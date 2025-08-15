Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Economic Commission To Meet In Russia Next Week

Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Economic Commission To Meet In Russia Next Week


2025-08-15 10:08:27
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The next session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia is scheduled to take place in Russia next week, Azernews reports, citing Trend News Agency.

The commission is co-chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

The previous, 22nd meeting of the commission was held in Baku on August 9, 2024, where both sides discussed further steps to enhance bilateral economic collaboration.

MENAFN15082025000195011045ID1109933818

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search