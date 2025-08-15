Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Economic Commission To Meet In Russia Next Week

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The next session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia is scheduled to take place in Russia next week, Azernews reports, citing Trend News Agency.

The commission is co-chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

The previous, 22nd meeting of the commission was held in Baku on August 9, 2024, where both sides discussed further steps to enhance bilateral economic collaboration.