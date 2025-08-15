Cornerstone Research Advances Seven To Senior Vice President

Seven senior staff, many of whom have served decades with the firm, advance to the role of senior vice president, across multiple practices and industries.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Research , a leading provider of economic and financial consulting and expert testimony, has promoted the following professionals to senior vice president: Eric Bickford, Abe Chernin, Sara Gilley, Kivanç Kirgiz, Bob Majure, Jennifer McCabe, and Dina Older Aguilar.

"We congratulate these seven exceptional leaders on their promotions to senior vice president," said Rahul Guha , CEO of Cornerstone Research. "Many of these individuals have spent the majority, and in some cases the entirety, of their careers with Cornerstone Research. It has been exciting to see them thrive: taking on key roles, mentoring their colleagues, and helping to grow and shape the firm into the extraordinary place it is today. Their contributions have been instrumental in driving our success, and we are grateful for their dedication, expertise, and commitment to living our values every day."

Eric Bickford is the head of Cornerstone Research's New York office and cohead of the firm's private equity and venture capital practice. Mr. Bickford conducts financial and economic analysis in a range of commercial litigation matters. He has participated in the preparation of expert reports and deposition testimony and has been involved in all phases of litigation, including mediation and trial.

Abe Chernin has almost twenty years of experience supporting clients on complex matters. Mr. Chernin's primary areas of focus include consumer finance, consumer class actions, FinTech, and banking. He coheads Cornerstone Research's FinTech, Blockchain, and Cryptocurrency practice and also has extensive experience with real estate, private equity and venture capital, corporate and asset valuation, and general damages.

Sara E. Gilley coheads Cornerstone Research's securities litigation practice. Ms. Gilley also co-manages the firm's research related to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) enforcement actions. She consults on federal and state class actions, corporate investigations, and government enforcement activity, as well as matters brought under international securities laws. Ms. Gilley serves on the firm's pro bono committee and is a former member of its executive committee.

Kivanç Kırgız has twenty-five years of experience in antitrust, merger analysis, the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), energy, and international trade matters. Dr. Kirgiz has led economic expert teams through high-profile trials and government investigations. He has served as an expert witness in litigation and presented analysis to government agencies. Dr. Kirgiz is a member of Cornerstone Research's pro bono committee, Appleseed's Pro Bono Advisory Council, and Duke University Graduate School Board of Visitors.

Bob Majure , cohead of Cornerstone Research's merger investigations practice, is an industrial organization economics expert. As the former Director of Economics for the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division, Dr. Majure oversaw all civil antitrust challenges, including major merger cases, for nine years and received presidential recognition for his senior executive civil service. His extensive experience includes analyzing competition and advocating for sound enforcement across numerous high-profile cases.

Jennifer McCabe has over twenty-five years of experience analyzing financial and economic issues in complex civil litigation and regulatory enforcement matters. Ms. McCabe has extensive experience with financial institutions facing regulatory investigations, consumer class actions, and commercial litigation. She also addresses economic damages issues arising in nonfinancial sectors, notably commercial real estate, consumer goods, life sciences, and retail. Ms. McCabe formerly headed the firm's Washington, DC, office. Dina Older Aguilar coheads Cornerstone Research's healthcare practice. Ms. Older Aguilar specializes in economic analyses of class certification, liability, and damages issues, as well as merger evaluations. Her work spans antitrust and competition, consumer fraud, product liability, and intellectual property matters. In addition to healthcare, her industry expertise includes agriculture, biotechnology, financial services, technology, and transportation. She formerly headed the firm's San Francisco office.

About Cornerstone Research

Cornerstone Research provides economic and financial consulting and expert testimony in all phases of complex disputes and regulatory investigations. The firm works with an extensive network of prominent academics and industry practitioners to identify the best-qualified expert for each assignment. With a reputation for high quality and effectiveness, Cornerstone Research has consistently delivered rigorous, state-of-the-art analysis since 1989. The firm has more than 1,000 professionals in nine offices across the United States, UK, and EU.

