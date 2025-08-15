Cycurion, Inc. Offers Insight On Second Quarter 2025 Results And Recent Business Activities

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) (“Cycurion” or the“Company”), a premier cybersecurity and IT solutions provider, following the release of its second-quarter financial results highlighting a period of strategic integration and debt reduction amid one-time expenses, will be conducting a business update on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at 5:00PM ET to review additional highlights.

The Company's quarterly results reflect a GAAP net loss of $0.15 per share, however, after adjusting for multiple unusual, non-recurring expenses our adjusted net loss is approximately $0.04 per share, providing a clearer view of the company's underlying performance. These items include:



Merger Expenses: Incurred $677,000 in costs related to merger activities during the second quarter



Compensation Expenses: Recorded $1 million in compensation due to consulting costs associated with integration efforts



Stock Compensation: Issued $1 million in stock compensation to former directors as part of transitional arrangements



Preferred Stock Conversions: Recognized $900,000 in expenses from conversions to Series G Convertible Preferred Stock

Integration Costs: Faced additional operational expenses from integrating SLG Innovation Inc., which were previously separate, contributing to elevated short-term costs

Cycurion also successfully converted $3.5 million from debt to equity in the second quarter, improving its financial position and reducing future interest obligations

Outside of the second quarter of 2025 results, Cycurion has made significant strides in recent months, securing high-value contracts and positioning itself for long-term growth as a leading AI-focused cybersecurity company. In June 2025, Cycurion announced over $8 million in new contracts with government and commercial clients, including a $6 million agreement with a major municipal transportation agency for comprehensive IT and cybersecurity solutions.

Additionally, a $33 million contract renewal was secured with a major state-level public higher education group, extending through November 2030, and a $22 million multi-year contract was awarded by a U.S. state police agency in partnership with Journal Technologies. The company also secured three multi-year contracts worth up to $6 million across program management, cybersecurity, and disaster recovery services. These contracts, totaling over $69 million in recent awards, reflect strong market demand for Cycurion's innovative solutions.

By investing in its AI-driven ARx platform and Cyber Shield offerings, Cycurion is capitalizing on higher-margin opportunities in the cybersecurity sector. The Company is committed to shareholder value and has a backlog of 18 months of scopes of work, which is beginning to net results, further strengthening its revenue pipeline.

Continued expansion into new client relationships and strategic partnerships, such as those with NACCHO, LSV-TECH S.A.S., and iQSTEL Inc., solidifies the Company's market presence and sets a foundation for sustainable revenue growth.

To discuss these results and future plans, Cycurion will host a conference call with a Q&A session for shareholders on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 5:00 PM EDT. Those wishing to participate via webcast can use this link to directly access the event. For those wishing to participate via telephone, first click on this call link and complete the online registration form. Upon registering they will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details. Participants will then select a method for joining the call. Either a dial in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from their phone or they can enter their phone number and click“Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system. The call will come from a U.S. number.

About Cycurion, Inc.

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies, Cloudburst Security, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients committed to securing the digital future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion's business.

Many factors could cause Cycurion's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements described in this press release, including words such as“continue”,“expect”,“intend”,“will”,“hope”,“should”,“would”,“may”,“potential”, and other similar expressions. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in its Registration Statement on Form S-1 and in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in those filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Cycurion does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Cycurion cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

These statements, including expectations for revenue conversion from the backlog, the benefits of the iQSTEL alliance and stock exchange, and the success of the digital currency strategy, are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, regulatory changes, and the Company's ability to address liquidity concerns. For a discussion of these risks, please refer to Cycurion's filings with the SEC.

