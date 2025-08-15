Cycurion, Inc. Offers Insight On Second Quarter 2025 Results And Recent Business Activities
| CYCURION, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,013,836
|$
|38,742
|Restricted cash
|-
|2,048
|Accounts receivable, net
|4,118,888
|10,353,708
|Other receivables
|400,072
|434,391
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|54,259
|99,463
|Total current assets
|5,587,055
|10,928,352
|Deposit for acquisition target
|-
|2,000,000
|Property and equipment, net
|16,832
|20,321
|Software development costs
|4,325,981
|4,151,981
|Intangible assets, net
|7,917
|25,000
|Security deposits
|10,351
|10,351
|Goodwill
|20,788,299
|6,592,304
|Investments held in trust account
|-
|1,834,540
|Total non-current assets
|25,149,380
|14,634,497
|Total Assets
|$
|30,736,435
|$
|25,562,849
|Liabilities, Mezzanine and Stockholders' Equity:
|Bank loan-revolving credit line
|$
|3,236,167
|$
|3,249,067
|Bank loan - current portion
|620,078
|774,095
|Loans payable - current portion
|885,240
|408,516
|Factoring liability
|2,309,160
|-
|Subordinated convertible promissory notes
|-
|3,333,335
|Promissory notes
|2,669,626
|2,486,989
|Loans payable - related parties
|150,372
|148,088
|Accounts payable
|5,088,223
|3,578,374
|Due to related party
|18,000
|-
|Accrued liabilities
|3,848,247
|3,601,242
|Excise tax payable
|1,167,173
|1,157,161
|Total current liabilities
|19,992,286
|18,736,867
|Loans payable - non-current portion
|295,296
|146,798
|Series A Convertible preferred stock ($0.001 par value, 500,000 shares designated, 0 and 345,528 issued and outstanding, respectively)
|-
|1,294,117
|Total non-current liabilities
|295,296
|1,440,915
|Total liabilities
|20,287,582
|20,177,782
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 20)
|Mezzanine Equity:
|Common stock subject to possible redemption, $0.0001 par value, 0 and 173,879 shares at redemption value of approximately $11.03 per share, respectively
|-
|1,917,309
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized)
|Series A convertible preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 110,000 shares designated, 106,816 and 0 issued and outstanding, respectively)
|11
|-
|Series B convertible preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 3,000 shares designated, 1 and 3,000 issued and outstanding, respectively)
|-
|-
|Series C convertible preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 5,000 shares designated, 4,851 issued and outstanding)
|-
|-
|Series D convertible preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 6,666,700 shares designated, 150,000 and 0 issued and outstanding, respectively)
|15
|-
|Series E convertible preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 100 shares designated, 51 and 0 issued and outstanding, respectively)
|-
|-
|Series F convertible preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares designated, 0 and 0 issued and outstanding, respectively)
|-
|-
|Series G convertible preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares designated, 3,318 and 0 issued and outstanding, respectively)
|Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 40,353,983 and 10,592,607 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)
|4,036
|1,059
|Additional paid in capital
|32,661,282
|6,670,060
|Accumulated deficit
|(18,650,614
|)
|(3,203,361
|)
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to Cycurion
|14,014,730
|3,467,758
|Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(3,565,877
|)
|-
|Total stockholders' equity
|10,448,853
|3,467,758
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|30,736,435
|$
|25,562,849
| CYCURION, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Net revenues
|$
|3,887,915
|$
|5,001,312
|$
|7,757,965
|$
|9,244,167
|Cost of revenues
|3,651,978
|3,977,150
|6,844,265
|7,873,291
|Gross profit
|235,937
|1,024,162
|913,700
|1,370,876
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|4,002,014
|294,790
|14,777,281
|673,767
|Operating (loss)/income
|(3,766,077
|)
|729,372
|(13,863,581
|)
|697,109
|Interest income
|-
|20,211
|-
|20,211
|Interest expense
|(615,392
|)
|(482,355
|)
|(794,283
|)
|(713,830
|)
|Loss on debt settlement, net
|(907,983
|)
|-
|(766,330
|)
|-
|Other (expense)/income
|(962
|)
|38,866
|(114,706
|)
|(9,871
|)
|Other expense, net
|(1,524,337
|)
|(423,278
|)
|(1,675,319
|)
|(703,490
|)
|(Loss)/income before income taxes
|(5,290,414
|)
|306,094
|(15,538,900
|)
|(6,381
|)
|Provision for income tax
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net (loss)/income
|$
|(5,290,414
|)
|$
|306,094
|$
|(15,538,900
|)
|$
|(6,381
|)
|Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|101,659
|-
|101,659
|-
|Net (loss)/income attributable to Cycurion
|$
|(5,188,755
|)
|$
|306,094
|$
|(15,437,241
|)
|$
|(6,381
|)
|Comprehensive (loss)/income
|$
|(5,188,755
|)
|$
|306,094
|$
|(15,437,241
|)
|$
|(6,381
|)
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|0.02
|Diluted
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.57
|)
|$
|0.01
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|34,791,716
|14,968,215
|26,707,978
|14,968,215
|Diluted
|34,891,716
|32,383,372
|26,807,978
|16,704,748
| CYCURION, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(15,538,900
|)
|$
|(6,381
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Stock based compensation
|10,534,777
|10,000
|Amortization of debt discount
|213,036
|-
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|3,489
|4,394
|Amortization of software development costs
|17,083
|-
|Loss on debt settlement, net
|766,330
|-
|Finance expense
|100,000
|-
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net and other receivables
|(1,478,433
|)
|(1,267,911
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|45,204
|16,050
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(965,708
|)
|393,435
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(6,303,122
|)
|(850,413
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Cash acquired on acquisition of subsidiary
|34,983
|-
|Issuance of promissory notes
|-
|(354,000
|)
|Purchase of plant and equipment
|(174,000
|)
|(238,000
|)
|Cash withdrawn from Trust Account in connection with redemption
|1,001,216
|-
|Release of Trust Account to Company's bank account
|833,324
|-
|Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
|1,695,523
|(592,000
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|3,664,671
|-
|Redemption of common stock subject to redemption
|(1,001,216
|)
|-
|Proceeds from private placement
|-
|1,000,000
|Proceeds from capital raise
|265,504
|-
|Net proceeds from line of credit
|(12,900
|)
|39,181
|Repayment of bank borrowings
|(155,114
|)
|(6,503
|)
|Proceeds from convertible notes payable
|2,376,500
|-
|Proceeds from notes payable
|513,200
|-
|Repayments of notes payable
|(70,000
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|5,580,645
|1,032,678
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|973,046
|(409,735
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|40,790
|607,869
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|1,013,836
|$
|198,134
| CYCURION, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAPP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Net (loss)/income attributable to Cycurion
|$
|(5,188,755
|)
|$
|306,094
|$
|(15,437,241
|)
|$
|(6,381
|)
|Interest income
|-
|(20,211
|)
|-
|(20,211
|)
|Interest expense
|615,392
|482,355
|794,283
|713,830
|Other (expense)/income
|962
|(38,866
|)
|114,706
|9,871
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,530
|2,197
|20,572
|4,394
|EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|(4,561,871
|)
|731,569
|(14,507,680
|)
|701,503
|Loss on debt settlement, net
|907,983
|-
|766,330
|-
|Transaction related expenses
|1,676,228
|-
|12,114,122
|-
|Finance expense
|-
|-
|100,000
|-
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|1,012,443
|-
|1,012,443
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(965,217
|)
|$
|731,569
|$
|(514,785
|)
|$
|701,503
