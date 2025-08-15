Agentic Sdrs: The AI-Powered Revolution Every B2B Sales Leader Must Know

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-Powered Sales Representatives Deliver 83% Cost Savings and 24/7 Autonomous Prospect Engagement

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM launched Agentic SDRs , a groundbreaking feature available within its previously launched SalesPlay AI Sales Hub . This innovation empowers B2B sales teams to scale sales development without human limitations-delivering measurable results, reducing costs by up to 83%, and engaging prospects autonomously, 24/7.

First introduced as a comprehensive platform for AI-driven sales intelligence, the SalesPlay AI Sales Hub has already transformed how businesses execute B2B sales strategies. With the addition of Agentic SDRs , SalesPlay takes a major leap from traditional sales automation into fully autonomous sales engagement .

Unlike conventional tools that follow rigid scripts, Agentic SDRs operate as independent AI sales development representatives-making real-time decisions, adapting strategies instantly, and continuously learning from every interaction to improve performance.

Key Capabilities of Agentic SDRs



Autonomous Prospect Research – AI agents independently gather intelligence from 50+ premium data sources

Intelligent Conversation Management – Human-like engagement across email, LinkedIn, and chat using advanced NLP

Real-Time Decision Making – Adaptive reasoning engines analyze responses and adjust outreach instantly

24/7 Availability – Continuous operation across time zones ensures no lead goes unengaged Self-Learning Optimization – Machine learning improves efficiency based on historical outcomes

"We're witnessing a fundamental transformation in how B2B sales teams operate," said Product Lead at MarketsandMarketsTM . "Agentic SDRs don't just automate tasks-they think, adapt, and execute with the strategic capability of top-performing human representatives, but at unlimited scale."

Early beta customers have reported 391% faster lead response times and an 83% reduction in sales development costs compared to human-only teams.

Seamless Integration

The Agentic SDRs feature connects effortlessly with existing CRM systems and sales management platforms, enabling immediate adoption without disrupting established workflows.

About MarketsandMarketsTM SalesPlay

SalesPlay is the world's first AI-powered sales intelligence platform, delivering 3x productivity gains through seven specialized AI Agents. Built on MarketsandMarkets' exclusive intelligence and premium data sources, SalesPlay equips B2B teams with a competitive edge in every stage of the sales cycle.

Book a Demo to experience the future of autonomous sales development.

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: