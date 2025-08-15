Bein Sports Remains Home Of La Liga Across MENA Region

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: As another engrossing season of La Liga prepares to kick-off today, beIN Media Group (beIN), the global sports, entertainment, and media conglomerate, has revealed its live coverage plans, confirming itself the home of Spanish football across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

A continuation of a long-standing partnership between beIN and the Spanish top-flight that dates back more than two decades to 2003, the region's leading broadcaster will show all 380 matches from the upcoming season live and exclusive on its flagship beIN Sports channels.

With commentary in Arabic, English, and French and available across all 24 MENA markets, the season-opening game takes viewers to Girona, who face Rayo Vallecano at 20:00 MECCA on beIN Sports 3.

Much of the talk ahead of the new season is whether Real Madrid's new coach Xabi Alonso can close the gap on last year's champions Barcelona. Last year, Los Merengues finished just four points behind Hansi Flick's high-flying Barca, whose new campaign gets underway tomorrow at Mallorca.

Live studio coverage, hosted by renowned Saudi presenter Tariq Al-Hammad and with analysis from Kuwaiti Tariq Al Jalahma and Morrocco's Youssef Chippo, will start at 20:00 MECCA on beIN Sports 3, with match commentary available in Arabic and English.

While Madrid are not in action until Tuesday when they host Osasuna from 21:30 MECCA, city rivals Atletico start their season on Sunday away to Espanyol at 22:30 MECCA looking to improve on last year's third-place finish.

Last season saw 2.5 billion cumulative viewers tune in to beIN's La Liga coverage across MENA.

beIN will broadcast all 380 La Liga matches exclusively across all 24 MENA territories: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE and Yemen.