Swiss Voters To Decide Again On Introducing Electronic ID
In Switzerland, for various reasons, citizens can be sometimes called upon to vote multiple times on the same issue. This is the case with the introduction of an electronic identity (e-ID) system.
In 2021, voters rejected an initial e-ID law , largely because it gave too much influence to private providers. A new version of the bill, introducing a system which is this time entirely in public hands, will be put to a vote on September 28.
