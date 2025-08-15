Swiss Voters To Decide Again On Introducing Electronic ID





Three years after rejecting an initial bill, the Swiss will vote again on September 28 on whether to introduce a system for electronic proof of identity. Presented by its backers as a digital milestone, the new law is decried by its opponents for what they see as insufficient data protection guarantees.

In Switzerland, for various reasons, citizens can be sometimes called upon to vote multiple times on the same issue. This is the case with the introduction of an electronic identity (e-ID) system.

In 2021, voters rejected an initial e-ID law , largely because it gave too much influence to private providers. A new version of the bill, introducing a system which is this time entirely in public hands, will be put to a vote on September 28.

