August 15Th Is A Holiday In Panama Commemorating The Foundation Of Old Panama City

Official holidays in Panama
-
Jan 1
New Year's Day
National holiday
-
Jan 9
Martyr ́s Day
National holiday
-
Feb 15
Carnival
Observance
-
Feb 16
Carnival
Observance
-
Feb 17
Carnival
Local holidays
-
Feb 18
Carnival/Shrove Tuesday
National holiday
-
April 02
Good Friday
National holiday
-
April 03
Holy Saturday
Bank holiday
-
April 04
Easter Day
Observance
-
May 1
Labor Day / May Day
National holiday
-
Jun 20
June Solstice
Season
-
Aug 15
Foundation of Old Panama City
Local holidays
-
Sep 22
September equinox
Season
-
Nov 3
Independence Day
National holiday
-
Nov 4
Flag Day
Local holidays
-
Nov 5
Colon Day
National holiday
-
Nov 10
Shout in Villa de los Santos
National holiday
-
Nov 11
Shout in Villa de los Santos
National holiday (in lieu)
-
Nov 28
Independence from Spain
National holiday
-
Dec 8
Mother's Day
National holiday
-
Dec 9
Mother's Day
National holiday (in lieu)
-
Dec 20
National Mourning Day
National holiday
-
Dec 21
December Solstice
Season
-
Dec 24
Christmas Eve
Bank holiday
-
Dec 25
Christmas Day
National holiday
-
Dec 26
Christmas Day observed
National holiday
-
Dec 31
New Year's Eve
Bank holiday
