August 15Th Is A Holiday In Panama Commemorating The Foundation Of Old Panama City

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) This day is a public holiday in Panama, meaning schools and most businesses are closed. It's a day for Panamanians to honor the history and foundation of their capital city.

Official holidays in Panama

  • Jan 1

New Year's Day

National holiday

  • Jan 9

Martyr ́s Day

National holiday

  • Feb 15

Carnival

Observance

  • Feb 16

Carnival

Observance

  • Feb 17

Carnival

Local holidays

  • Feb 18

Carnival/Shrove Tuesday

National holiday

  • April 02

Good Friday

National holiday

  • April 03

Holy Saturday

Bank holiday

  • April 04

Easter Day

Observance

  • May 1

Labor Day / May Day

National holiday

  • Jun 20

June Solstice

Season

  • Aug 15

Foundation of Old Panama City

Local holidays

  • Sep 22

September equinox

Season

  • Nov 3

Independence Day

National holiday

  • Nov 4

Flag Day

Local holidays

  • Nov 5

Colon Day

National holiday

  • Nov 10

Shout in Villa de los Santos

National holiday

  • Nov 11

Shout in Villa de los Santos

National holiday (in lieu)

  • Nov 28

Independence from Spain

National holiday

  • Dec 8

Mother's Day

National holiday

  • Dec 9

Mother's Day

National holiday (in lieu)

  • Dec 20

National Mourning Day

National holiday

  • Dec 21

December Solstice

Season

  • Dec 24

Christmas Eve

Bank holiday

  • Dec 25

Christmas Day

National holiday

  • Dec 26

Christmas Day observed

National holiday

  • Dec 31

New Year's Eve

Bank holiday

