Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market To Reach USD $7.39 Billion By 2029 At 14.1% CAGR

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market ?

The market size of glass fiber reinforced concrete has seen a prompt expansion in the past few years. The market is expected to increase from a value of $3.92 billion in 2024 to a value of $4.36 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include renovation and restoration initiatives, heightened demand from the construction industry, a surge in demand from residential areas, escalating need from the commercial sector, along with rising urbanization.

The market size of glass fiber reinforced concrete is anticipated to experience swift expansion in the upcoming years, with projections of reaching $7.39 billion in 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. This surge in the projection period can be ascribed to an increasing inclination toward eco-friendly construction, commercial construction expansion, bolstered infrastructure investments, advancement of ultra-high-performance GFRC, and the escalating demand for lightweight, durable construction materials. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period encompass 3d printing technology, personalization, lightweight and thin panels, progress in manufacturing techniques, and the incorporation of fiber optics and lighting.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market Growth ?

The heightened focus on eco-friendly structures is fueling the expansion of the glass fiber-reinforced concrete market notably. Green building is centered around the planning, erecting, and functioning of buildings that highly value energy conservation, resource preservation, sustainability, and minimising environmental impact. Glass fiber-reinforced concrete becomes an essential choice in green construction. As per the World Green Building Council, an American non-profit organization and international cohort of national Green Building Councils, by 2030, all new builds are predicted to embody at least 40% less carbon compared to current structures, besides significant initial carbon reductions, and all new buildings are forecasted to have zero carbon operations. Therefore, the strong focus on green buildings will inevitably boost the demand for green fiber reinforced concrete, which is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the glass fiber reinforced concrete market in the future.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market?

Major players in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete include:

. Ultratech Cement Ltd.

. Formglas Products Ltd.

. Willis Construction Co. Inc.

. Clark Pacific Corp.

. Loveld UK Ltd.

. Fibrex Construction Group LLC

. Nanjing Beilida New Material System Engineering Co. Ltd.

. Low & Bonar India Pvt. Ltd.

. Stromberg Architectural Products Inc.

. Betofiber A. S.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market?

The uptake of 3D printing in the glass fiber reinforced concrete market is a prominent trend. Key players in the sector are making strides in the development and application of 3D printing technologies to consolidate their standing. To illustrate, Branch Technology, a construction tech firm in the United States, unveiled its new BranchClad GFRC product line in October 2022. This product line has secured an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certification, demonstrating the firm's dedication to eco-friendly construction methodologies. These 3D-printed cladding solutions align with strict environmental specifications while still offering an aesthetically pleasing, high-performing solution for architects and builders.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Report?

The glass fiber reinforced concrete market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Process: Spray, Premix, Hybrid

2) By Type: C30, C60, C100

3) By Application: Commercial Construction, Residential Construction, Civil And Other Infrastructure Construction

Subsegments:

1) By Spray: Wet Spray, Dry Spray

2) By Premix: Ready-Mix, Site-Mix

3) By Hybrid: Combination Of Wet And Dry Methods, Custom Blending Techniques

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Industry?

In 2024, North America led the market for glass fiber reinforced concrete and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the swiftest growth during the projection period. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

