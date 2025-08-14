Whitebit Coin Celebrates 3Rd Anniversary With New ATH And Strong Market Position

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) August 2025 - Launched in 2022 by WhiteBIT , the leading European crypto exchange by traffic, WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) is marking its third anniversary with stable performance, rising adoption, and strong positioning on the global market.

Unlike many digital assets launched in early-stage ecosystems, WBT was introduced only after WhiteBIT 's infrastructure and user base were mature enough to support real, long-term value. Since then, the coin has demonstrated consistent growth - both in use and in price.

Since its public launch at $1.90, WhiteBIT Coin has grown by over +2200% , reaching $43.79 as of August 7.

In June 2025, it reached an all-time high of $52.27 , and as of early August, it remains stable in the $42–$47 range. With a market capitalization of over $6.2 billion, the coin currently ranks among the top 35 crypto assets globally by market cap .

The total supply of WBT is fixed at 400 million coins, with around 148 million currently in circulation. Thanks to a weekly burn mechanism tied to platform revenue, over 76 million coins have already been permanently removed from supply - reinforcing long-term scarcity.

WhiteBIT Coin wasn't created to exist in isolation - it plays an active role in how users engage with the WhiteBIT platform every day. WBT holders benefit from lower trading commissions, enhanced referral rewards, free AML checks, and fee-free ERC-20 withdrawals - all directly tied to their activity on the exchange.

Beyond the platform itself, WBT also powers Whitechain , WhiteBIT 's proprietary Proof-of-Authority blockchain, where the coin is used to cover transaction fees and drive core network operations.

This direct and visible utility - both on-platform and on-chain - has contributed to a steady increase in demand over time. WBT's growth is not just a market trend, but a reflection of how often, and how meaningfully, it's actually used.

To celebrate its third year, WhiteBIT has launched a limited-time Birthday Campaig , running from August 7 to August 15.

Users who purchase WBT on WhiteBIT each day during the campaign will automatically enter a drawing to receive part of a pool of coins distributed at the original presale price. Users have a chance to win WBT at $1.62 - a 96% discount from the current market price and the lowest rate ever offered.

Each day of participation counts as one additional entry. Winners will be selected based on cumulative activity.

As an additional reward , users who purchase at least 5 WBT between August 7 and August 15, 2025, and hold them in their Main balance until September 4, 2025, will be eligible for a second drawing. Among eligible participants, 30 winners will be randomly selected to split a 20 WBT prize pool equally.

This initiative reflects WhiteBIT 's approach to long-term value creation: structured incentives, transparent mechanics, and real benefits for active users.

WhiteBIT is the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic serving 8 million users. The platform offers over 780 trading pairs, 330+ assets, and supporting 9 fiat currencies globally. Founded in 2018, WhiteBIT collaborates with Visa, FACEIT, FC Barcelona, Juventus Football Club, and the Ukrainian national football team. The company is dedicated to driving the widespread adoption of blockchain technology worldwide.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.