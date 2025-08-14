Verdek Ranks No. 1,827 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From 2021 to 2024, Verdek achieved 238% growth, driven by large-scale government and commercial projects that are reshaping the country's transportation landscape. These include deployments for New York City public charging, the California Department of General Services (DGS) statewide procurement program, and strategic projects for NASA, IRS, US Army, US Navy, US Customs and Border Protection.

"Ranking in the top 2000 fastest growing companies in the US and the top 25 engineering companies in America is a huge honor," said Guy Mannino, CEO of Verdek. "This reflects our technical expertise, our team's commitment, and our ability to deliver future-ready solutions for some of the nation's most critical infrastructure needs."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

A Legacy of Innovation Since 2008

Founded in 2008, Verdek has grown from an early advocate of electric mobility to a turnkey EV infrastructure leader serving over 1,000 clients nationwide. The company offers end-to-end services including site assessment, system design, hardware integration, installation, commissioning, and ongoing maintenance. Verdek manages more than 12,000+ chargers across the country.

Key Projects Driving Impact



New York City – Deployment of public charging solutions supporting urban decarbonization and municipal public transit electrification.

California – Multi-year procurement contract with California DGS/CMAS, that allows the streamlining of the EV infrastructure purchases for over 2,000 public agencies.

Texas – Fleet electrification projects for municipalities, transit agencies, and regional operations.

Nevada – Highway corridor fast charging installations to boost tourism, freight efficiency, and long-distance EV travel. Connecticut – Electrification of public transit.

Powering America's Clean Mobility Future

Partnering with industry leaders, Verdek delivers scalable, compliant, and future-ready EV solutions for government agencies, enterprise clients, and commercial businesses nationwide.

