Syrian explosion murders four people, injurs others

2025-08-14 09:31:58
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that a powerful blast struck the countryside near Idlib city in Syria on Thursday, leaving at least four people dead and five others injured.

Authorities stated that the explosion occurred close to the city, citing initial figures from health officials.

According to monitoring groups, multiple explosions erupted in the western countryside of Idlib after a blast at an ammunition depot and a facility used by foreign fighters in farmland west of the city. The explosions reportedly coincided with the flight of a drone over the area.

Thick smoke rose from the site, causing panic among residents and passersby. Local sources described people fleeing in fear of additional blasts. Emergency crews and civil defense teams rushed to the scene, while security forces secured the area.

