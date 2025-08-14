Madison Street Capital Acts As Exclusive Financial Advisor To American Anchor Bolt Mfg. (American Anchor Bolt) In Its Sale To Salt Creek Capital

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are proud to have represented American Anchor Bolt in this transaction. This further demonstrates MSC's continued expertise in the industrials space. Pete Phillips and team worked tirelessly on its behalf, and we wish American Anchor Bolt much continued success," said Charles Botchway, CEO of Madison Street Capital.

"I truly do not believe my deal would have come into fruition without Madison Street Capital driving the process. Starting with the appealing graphics that presented my business in a comprehensive and attention-grabbing light, to the real-world explanations of what was most important to consider with each decision, MSC shined," said Myrna Tucker, President of American Anchor Bolt. "Pete was the ship captain that kept all things heading in the right direction – he even talked me off the ledge a few times. Daniel kept us organized. He broke down the 'to-do' lists into manageable bites and patiently kept me on track. Together they moved me toward my goal. MSC was a valuable team to have on my side during what may have been one of the most important journeys of my life."

"Led by founder Myrna Tucker, American Anchor Bolt is the prototypical MSC client – a 'Main Street', owner-operated industry leader that dominates a market niche. Myrna's journey is an amazing, classically American story – from seizing an opportunity to run her own business, to becoming trusted supplier for the world's most complex and extensive Engineering & Construction projects," said Pete Philips, Managing Director, Madison Street Capital. "Myrna was as pleasant to work with as any client I've had in the past, yet underneath her external demeanor is a gritty, shrewd businesswoman who knows how to win. We are very happy to have been able to deliver her a result and believe that the team at Salt Creek Capital has a home run on their hands."

About Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital, an international investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, is committed to integrity, excellence, leadership, and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, sell-side representation, financial opinions, and valuation services to publicly and privately held businesses. These services position our clients to succeed in the global marketplace. In undertaking each new project, the client's goals and objectives become ours, ranging from financial advisory and successful capital raises to M&A transactions to transfers of ownership. Our firm has earned the trust of clients around the world through our unwavering dedication to the highest levels of professional standards. For more information, please visit .

About American Anchor Bolt Mfg.

Since 1996, American Anchor Bolt is a premier producer of custom anchor bolts and embedded steel. Known as one of the fastest, lowest cost suppliers in the industry, all production takes place at its 21,000 square foot facility in Houston, TX. American Anchor Bolt offers threading capacity through 4" and bending up to 4 1⁄4" bolts. To learn more, visit .

About Salt Creek Capital

Founded in 2009, Salt Creek Capital is a private investment firm providing flexible capital solutions to entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses. For over 15 years, we have specialized in ownership transitions as the first institutional partner for businesses generating up to $100M in annual sales. For additional information, visit .

For Media Inquiries

Debora Lima, Head of PR, [email protected]

For Investment Banking Inquiries

Kevin Owen, Director of Deal Origination, (941) 250-3613 [email protected]

