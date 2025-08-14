Jordan Condemns Israeli Settlement Plan In E1 Area

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 14 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs on Wednesday strongly condemned the approval by extremist Israeli Minister Bezalel Smotrich of a settlement plan in the E1 area, along with his extremist, racist remarks opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state.The ministry described these statements as a flagrant violation of international law and an infringement on the Palestinian people's inalienable right to establish an independent, sovereign state along the June 4, 1967, lines, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital, stressing that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories.Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Sufian Qudah underscored the Kingdom's categorical rejection of the settlement plan and all illegal Israeli measures, which constitute a blatant breach of international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2334. This resolution condemns all Israeli actions aimed at altering the demographic composition, character, and status of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem.Qudah further referred to the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice, which affirms the need to end the Israeli occupation and the illegality of the annexation of the occupied Palestinian territories.He warned that the extremist Israeli government's expansionist policies in the occupied West Bank perpetuate cycles of violence and conflict in the region.Qudah reiterated the call for the international community to fulfill its legal and moral obligations by compelling Israel to halt its aggression against Gaza, its dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank, and the inflammatory rhetoric of its officials. He also urged the provision of protection for the Palestinian people, the fulfillment of their legitimate right to an independent, sovereign state, and accountability for crimes committed against them.