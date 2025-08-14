Sachin Tendulkar's Future Daughter-In-Law Saaniya Chandok Spotted At Sara's New Venture In Mumbai - Watch
In the video, Sachin along with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara were seen performing pooja at a property in Mumbai. Spotted at the event also was Saaniya, whose presence with the Tendulkars highlights the bond between the two families.
However, Arjun was nowhere to be seen in the pictures which had family and friends of Tendulkars. Saaniya comes from a big business family of a prominent name Ravi Ghai, who is the owner of the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery ice cream brand. He also has extensive interests in hospitality and food businesses through Graviss Group.
Despite her family background, Saaniya chose her own path. She completed her certification to be a Veterinary Technician from WVS after completing their ABC programme. A graduate of the prestigious London School of Economics, Saaniya founded Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a premium pet grooming and retail brand based in Mumbai.
Despite coming from a influential background, Saaniya maintains a low profile public life. Her presence into the Tendulkar family adds diversity. Notably, Sachin's wife Anjali comes from a medical background.About Arjun Tendulkar
Born in 1999, Arjun played age-group cricket for Mumbai before breaking into the India U-19 team in 2018. Three years later, Arjun made his Mumbai debut in the 2020–21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana, taking 1/34 in his three overs.
Due to a lack of opportunities in Mumbai, Arjun shifted base to Goa and made his first-class debut in the Ranji Trophy in 2022 with a sparkling hundred. After spending two seasons on the bench, Arjun finally made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians in 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment